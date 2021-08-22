Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

