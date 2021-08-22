Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 17,200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,314.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99.

