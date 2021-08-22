Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,854,430 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854,430 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Gold Trust worth $54,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 515,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $10,755,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.