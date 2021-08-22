Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,191 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.84% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $50,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.