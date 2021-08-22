Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,873 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

