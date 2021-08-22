Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 42,463 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $49,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 324,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

