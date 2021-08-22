Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 62,188 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $39,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31.

