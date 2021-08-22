Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,994 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $207.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $209.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

