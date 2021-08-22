Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

