Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $39,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $152.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

