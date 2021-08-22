Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avient by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.