Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

