aelf Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. aelf has a market capitalization of $180.12 million and $53.79 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00149310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

