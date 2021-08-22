Aeryus (AER) Price Reaches $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 652% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Aeryus has a market cap of $274,788.36 and $17.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 642.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00375384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.83 or 0.00915143 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

