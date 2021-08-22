AGAr Price Reaches $152.15 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, AGAr has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. AGAr has a market cap of $2.43 million and $512.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can currently be bought for $152.15 or 0.00304571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00130425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00156024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,898.29 or 0.99887252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00905749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.33 or 0.06498557 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

