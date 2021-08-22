AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,531 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of AGCO worth $300,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

AGCO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.34. The company had a trading volume of 430,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

