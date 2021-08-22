AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

