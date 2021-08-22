Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

