AhaToken (AHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.21 Million

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One AhaToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AhaToken has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. AhaToken has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AhaToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00129494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00157675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,566.39 or 1.00014306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00915198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.06 or 0.06629109 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 10,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,627,974 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

Buying and Selling AhaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AhaToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AhaToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AhaToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AhaToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AhaToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.