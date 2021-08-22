Airbloc Market Cap Reaches $8.22 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $16,653.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00815362 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.