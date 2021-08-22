AirSwap (AST) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. AirSwap has a total market cap of $33.97 million and $2.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.88 or 0.00818284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047942 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

