Akropolis (AKRO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26.47 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $114.64 million and $26.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00809156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002134 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars.

