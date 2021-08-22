Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.45% of Alaska Air Group worth $334,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 1,248,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,816. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

