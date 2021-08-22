Alchemint Standards 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $185,951.34 and approximately $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00131224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00156663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.44 or 0.99657539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.05 or 0.00912942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.24 or 0.06576535 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

