Alchemix Hits Market Capitalization of $99.12 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $349.43 or 0.00720574 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $99.12 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.63 or 0.00801420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047329 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

