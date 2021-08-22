Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 639,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.88% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

