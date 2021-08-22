Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

