Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $3.78 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and $294.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00088398 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00299969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,171.16 or 0.02403359 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,686,802,547 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,839,784 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

