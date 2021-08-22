Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $32.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.14 billion to $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $172.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.29 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,915,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 127,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $155.50 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.74.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.