Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $437,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.9% during the second quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $155.50 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

