Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $54,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $157.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.