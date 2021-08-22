Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.74.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

