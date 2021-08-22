Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. 75,948,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $155.50 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

