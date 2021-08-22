ALL BEST ICO Market Capitalization Achieves $4,876.85 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4,876.85 and $5.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

