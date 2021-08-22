ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of ALLETE worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after purchasing an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 54,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth about $51,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 89,140 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

