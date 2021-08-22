Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,593,000 after buying an additional 137,945 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

