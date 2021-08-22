Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 167,784 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

