Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,249,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

