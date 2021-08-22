Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.55 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Iridium Communications worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.26 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

