Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.69 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

