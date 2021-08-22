Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,938 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

GOLD opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

