Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Encompass Health worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $77.74 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

