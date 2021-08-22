Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.62 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.96 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

