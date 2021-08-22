Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

