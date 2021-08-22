Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.37 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,863 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Capri worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Capri by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Capri by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

