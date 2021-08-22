Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carvana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total value of $10,158,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $6,363,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock valued at $514,283,426. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA opened at $349.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.67. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

