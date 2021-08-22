Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of APA worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.