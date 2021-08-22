Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 5,640 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,826,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $184.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

