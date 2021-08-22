Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 58,760 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,760 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Denali Therapeutics worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,514 shares of company stock worth $10,825,272. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

