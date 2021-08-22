Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
