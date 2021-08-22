Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.